The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega continues to exercise its systematic persecution against representatives of the Church in Nicaragua.

The victim this time was parish priest Tomás Sergio Zamora Calderón, a member of the church of Nuestro Señor de los Milagros de Malpaisillo, which belongs to the diocese of the department of León.

According to information published by the newspaper La Prensa, Calderón was prevented from entering Nicaragua this Friday (11) after returning from his participation in the World Youth Day 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal.

The lawyer and human rights activist Martha Patricia Molina, who denounced this case on X, the new name of Twitter, said that Calderón was a victim of the strict control that is imposed by the Sandinista regime on who enters and leaves the country.

She highlighted that the faithful of the community where the religious served are “dismayed by the news”, as he was a “dynamic figure and close to the people”.

Also according to Molina, the parish priest William Mora was another religious prevented from entering the country this Friday. Mora is a member of Cristo Rey Parish, which belongs to the Diocese of Siúna, a municipality located in the Nicaraguan Caribbean region.

US Representative Asks Nicaragua to Prove Bishop Álvarez Is Alive

Also this Friday, US Representative Chris Smith, of the Republican Party, who chairs the subcommittee on Global Human Rights of the US House of Representatives, made an appeal to the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega.

Smith demanded proof confirming that Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who completed a year of arbitrary detention on Aug. 4, is still alive. The parliamentarian also asked the Sandinista regime to authorize the entry of the International Committee of the Red Cross to examine the bishop’s state of health and the place where he is being held.

“Since there is no reliable evidence of the bishop’s health or even that he is alive, I appeal to the President [ditador] Ortega to provide evidence to the international community that Bishop Álvarez is still alive and allow the Red Cross immediate access, independently, to examine his health without restrictions and without the presence of government officials or prison guards,” the statement reads. .

Currently, Álvarez, who is bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, is imprisoned in the Jorge Navarro Penitentiary System, known as La Modelo. He was sentenced to 26 years in prison in February for the crime of “treason to the homeland”. His sentence was announced following his refusal to leave the country along with other political prisoners.

“Bishop Álvarez, a courageous and compassionate servant of God, has suffered immensely at the hands of the brutal regime of Daniel Ortega for over a year,” Smith said.

Representative Smith also expressed his concern for the safety and well-being of other religious and political prisoners in the Ortega regime. He reiterated the need for everyone to be released.

In addition, the US Congressman requested entry into Nicaragua to have a personal meeting with Bishop Álvarez, emphasizing that this is the third time he has made this request.