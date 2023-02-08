It is ”a dramatic situation”, an ”immense suffering” that the Syrian population is experiencing, hit by the earthquake that shook the northern part of the country. ”A suffering that adds to the already long suffering of the Syrian people” and which, ”at this moment” should lead to ”the lifting, or at least suspension of the sanctions against Syria. Because they don’t lead to a political solution, but they aggravate people’s suffering”. This is the appeal made through Adnkronos by father Bahjat Elia Karakach, Franciscan parish priest of the Latin community in Aleppo, who then denounces “the shame of the West that does not help the Syrians”.

He opened the doors to people affected by the earthquake, ”we host five hundred people in the parish and another two thousand are in the college. They are all very scared because the tremors continue. These families are afraid, they can’t go home and they are fearing for the future”.

The cleric then accuses: “Here we do not receive international aid, except from some Arab countries and allies. All of the West does not help the Syrians and this is shameful”.

A situation which ”in the long term cannot last. Now we need to help our country find a political solution to move forward”. Father Bahjat welcomes the possibility of aid arriving from Italy, ”this pleases me, but at the moment we have had no information on the matter from official channels”. In any case ”we are waiting for help, but the transfer of money is not so easy, also because of the embargo”.