Casalnuovo, mass for Messina Denaro called and then cancelled

“The parish priest apologizes to everyone for what happened.” Don Tommaso Izzo, of the SS Annunziata Parish of Licignano in Casalnuovo of Naples, puts an end to the controversy over the memorial service for Matteo Messina Denaro – the Cosa Nostra boss who died on 25 September from colon cancer. The priest then canceled everything. «It was a believer who asked me to celebrate a mass in memory of Matteo Messina Denaro, I had marked it for him, but we canceled it out of pastoral prudence», Don Tommaso’s words to Ansa, «it was not me who publicized the posted on Facebook but a collaborator. But it was cancelled. I remember that anyone can ask to pray for some deceased. If they ask me for a mass, I sign it and celebrate it. But this, I repeat, was canceled out of pastoral prudence.”

The possibility that a mass was celebrated for Messina Denaro in his territory had infuriated the mayor of Casalnuovo, Massimo Pelliccia: «Aberrant, something absurd, unacceptable, shameful. We intervened first with our police and then alerted the bishop of this madness, we were ready to intervene with an ordinance to prevent this massacre.”

The president of the Anti-Mafia parliamentary commission, Chiara Colosimo, in turn explained: “I want to strongly stigmatize what happened in the church of Casalnuovo in Naples, where a mass was about to be celebrated in memory of Matteo Messina Denaro. A horrifying initiation in contrast with the excommunication process that the church has initiated for the mafiosi and which it deserves the unconditional condemnation of all those who believe in the State. This is a warning to never let our guard down on legality and justice.”

