Here’s a delicious little book (released in 2018, recently reprinted), welcome in this period of short releases. Paris seen by writers. Paris and the crowd, haughty Paris, rogue Paris. Four parts: “Arrive. To live. To stroll. Exit “. We meet Hugo, Chateaubriand, Baudelaire, Cendrars, Huysmans, Hemingway, Alphonse Daudet, Modiano, but also Kafka, Henry Miller, Neruda, Bernard B. Dadié, Annie Ernaux who walks the boulevard Magenta “In Nadja’s footsteps”. We linger in Montmartre with Gérard de Nerval (died at 46), who lived there for a long time. “This old mount of Mars”, he wrote, where we still find “Thick green hedges” and “Islands of greenery where goats frolic and graze the acanthus hanging from the rocks”, supervised by “Little girls with a proud eye”. He had the idea of ​​buying the local vines, “Stunted vines that ten years ago, I could have acquired at the price of three thousand francs… Today we are asking for thirty thousand”. Mr. S.