French authorities are planning to make public transport in Paris free. A similar experiment has already been successfully implemented in several dozen small towns in the country, writes “BBC”.

Free travel on public transport has been introduced in France for several years. Now the privilege is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of residents of more than 30 cities in the country. Among these municipalities is Dunkirk in northern France, which has provided 200,000 residents with free travel on 18 bus routes since 2018. The population of Aubagne and Colombier does not pay for urban transport. Strasbourg, France’s ninth largest city, kicks off this program in September.

According to a study conducted in Dunkirk after the introduction of the free travel policy, the changes revitalized the city and led to a reduction in carbon emissions there, as many motorists switched to minibuses. The number of trips by public transport since the start of the system has increased by 60 percent. The government covers the costs of financing the free public transport program by increasing taxes for local businesses.

“This is a clear success and a sign that free public transport can operate on a large scale,” says Arnaud Passalacqua, professor at the Paris School of Urban Planning.

Audrey Pulvar, deputy mayor of Paris and presidential candidate for the Ile-de-France metropolitan area, made free public transport a key campaign promise.

The region includes eight French departments, including Paris. According to Pulvar’s proposals, following the free travel for schoolchildren and students under 18 years old, which was introduced in Paris in 2020, the program will gradually extend to all residents of the French capital. By 2026, public transport is planned to be made free for Parisians both on weekends and on weekdays.

Supporters of the program believe that the introduction of free public transport will solve several problems: it will help low-income French families to reduce transport costs, and reduce the pressure on the environment. Critics see the program as serious funding and infrastructure problems.

According to rough estimates, the annual spending of Strasbourg on the program will be from 6 to 8 million euros (7.3-9.7 million dollars) from the municipal budget. In Paris and throughout the Ile-de-France region, Pulvar estimates that these costs will be even more significant – about three billion euros per year. The politician expects to cover the deficit with taxes on cars, which pollute the air the most, and new payments from tech giants. In addition, the money saved from the reduction in the number of car accidents – about 10 billion euros – is planned to be used to finance the initiative with free public transport.

France is not the only country in Europe where public transport is gradually becoming free. In 2013, Estonia’s Tallinn became the first capital in the EU to abolish public transport fees. The authorities sought to reduce the city’s transport congestion and increase the mobility of the low-income population, as well as increase tax revenues at the expense of new residents. Already in the first year of the experiment, 16 thousand people moved to Tallinn, which added 16 million euros to the capital’s budget.