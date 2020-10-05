The second wave of coronavirus is hitting France hard, especially to its capital, Paris. After a month of September with infections on the rise, this past Saturday the French country registered its maximum number of infections, with almost 1,700 new cases.

The situation is more worrying in the city of Paris, which from this Tuesday enters on maximum alert due to its high incidence of infections in recent days. The Gallic Government established a series of criteria that the city exceeds.

What is the high alert?

In the neighboring country, cities enter a maximum alert level when three scales are exceeded: that the incidence rate exceeds 250 positives per 100,000 inhabitants in the general population or 100 in people over 65 years of age and that 30% of beds occupied in ICUs are from patients with COVID-19.

Some indicators that exceeded Paris last Thursday, with 263 and 105 cases respectively, while the percentage of bed occupancy by coronavirus patients reached 35%. Thus, both the City Council and the police prefectures, the health agency and the education agency sent a statement confirming the announcement of the new measures, which will be announced tomorrow in more depth.

What measures will be taken in Paris?

The new measures will affect, on the one hand, to the bars and cafes of the city, which must close for at least 15 days. Those that will be able to remain open are the restaurants, although they will under a more reinforced health protocol. Some measures that will also be extended to the three inner city suburbs departments.

This Monday, the Mayor of the city Anne Hidalgo, and the prefect of the police Didier Lallement they will offer a press conference to detail all the measures. According to the Bouches-du-Rhône Hospitality Union, restaurants must identify customers in order to be able to contact them in the event of a positive. In addition, the tables must be separated at least 1.5 meters between them and it will be mandatory to pay at the same table.

Since Matignon, the residence of the Prime Minister of France, it has also been pointed out that University halls and amphitheaters will limit their capacity to 50% in zones of reinforced and maximum alert. The mayor of the capital, Anne Hidalgo, described as “catastrophic” some recent images of these crowded rooms. Furthermore, teleworking is recommended “more than ever” in these areas.

Last Thursday, the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, already anticipated what has finally ended up happening. “We would have no choice but to put Paris on high alert. No more family gatherings, no more parties and the total closure of bars“.

The impact of the coronavirus in the Gallic country could have devastating consequences for the sector. According to the main employer organization, UMIH (Union of Commercial and Hotel Industries), in the coming months 15% of the 220,000 companies in the sector could close in France (cafes, bars, hotels, restaurants, breweries and nightclubs), leaving about 250,000 people on the street.