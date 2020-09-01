Witnesses filmed industrial waste discharges from one of Lafarge’s Parisian production sites. An investigation is open.

“The cement manufacturer Lafarge was caught in the act of environmental pollution in the Bercy district in Paris, close to the Ministry of the Economy.” A Parisian concrete plant on the banks of the Seine rejects “cement particles and plastic fiber rods directly into the river”, according to Europe 1. An investigation has been opened against the public works company, Franceinfo learned from the Paris prosecutor’s office on Tuesday, September 1, confirming information from Europe 1. What do we know about this case?

What is Lafarge criticized for?

Wastewater from a Lafarge group cement works flows into the Parisian river, tells Europe 1, with images of the flow to support it. The industrial site is located on the Quai de Bercy, in the 12th arrondissement. The mixture poured into the Seine would be composed of “particles of cements, processing liquids and plastic microfibers”, who “flow continuously”.

Europe 1 is also based on the testimony of Jacques Lemoine, development agent of the Approved Association for Fishing and Protection of the Aquatic Environment. “It was his team who discovered a roughly drilled hole in the Lafarge plant wastewater retention tank”, specifies the radio.

“Clearly it’s voluntary, considers Jacques Lemoine. In these tanks, all the water and the remains of concrete made during the day are returned to the trucks at the end of the day “. This illegal dumping has been going on, he said, for years, as evidenced by the “layer of dried cement visible on the quays”.

Has an investigation been opened?

Yes. An investigation was opened against Lafarge for “discharge of harmful substances by a legal person”, “discharge or abandonment by a legal person of harmful substances” and “use of plant protection products without respecting the conditions of use”, learned franceinfo from the Paris prosecutor’s office. This investigation follows a report from the French Biodiversity Office on August 27, notified by the Interdepartmental Federation for Fisheries and the Protection of the Aquatic Environment. The latter shot a video sent to justice. The French Biodiversity Office is responsible for the investigations.

In addition, the mayor of Paris has announced its intention to file a complaint against the Lafarge-Holcim group. “I discovered with amazement this slow pollution which poisons our river. Explanations are needed from the site manager and a complaint will be filed”, tweeted Emmanuel Grégoire, first deputy mayor PS Anne Hidalgo.

What does Lafarge answer?

Lafarge invokes “a completely exceptional incident beyond his control”. At the microphone of Europe 1, the cement manufacturer defends himself by saying that he was the victim of “manifestly deliberate deterioration of a sealing plate which resulted in a temporary flow of recycled water into the Seine”. The group therefore claims that it is the victim of occasional vandalism and that it will also file a complaint.

What are the reactions?

“It is scandalous if it is indeed the case. Criminal sanctions are necessary if it is proven”, for his part denounced the Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, questioned on LCI as former Minister of the Environment.

In a press release, Europe Ecologie-Les Verts de Paris denounces a “damage to the environment” and accuses the cement maker of “harm public health”. On Twitter, thehe national secretary of EELV, Julien Bayou, shared “a thought for all those who clean and protect our common goods when large groups sack them”.

After Vinci, it’s Lafarge caught in the act of deliberate pollution of the Seine, in the heart of Paris.

“It is at best culpable negligence, at worst a willful act all the more criminal”, declared the ecological mayor of the 12th arrondissement of Paris Emmanuelle Pierre-Marie. “The town hall of the 12th arrondissement play its full part in the legal action brought by the City of Paris.”

Cyril Dion, writer, director and environmental activist, was also indignant. “Lafarge dumps wastewater from one of its factories into the Seine. Like hundreds or maybe even thousands of companies around the world. As long as no one protests, nothing happens. So thank you to Europe 1 for this info which leads the town hall to file a complaint “, he wrote on Twitter.

Are there any precedents?

Lafarge had previously been accused of environmental pollution. Last February, activists from the environmental group Extinction Rébellion filmed, at the Port Javel power plant in the 15th arrondissement, what they presented as an emptying of tanks whose contents “headed for the Seine”. The Lafarge team present on the scene had denied.

“At the Mirabeau power plant, the cleaning water from the installations is completely confined and recycled on the site”, then said the company in a press release. “No discharge of dirty water containing cement is possible in the Seine, this point is attested by the regular inspections carried out by the State services on our site. “