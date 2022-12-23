The French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, indicated this Friday that the perpetrator of the shooting that caused three deaths in a Kurdish center in Paris was seeking to kill foreigners, although he assured that at the moment it is not possible to specify if precisely from that origin.

(Also: Shooting in Paris so far leaves three dead and three wounded)

“It seems that it was directed against foreigners but in the current state of the investigation we cannot specify if it was against Kurds,” said Darmanin, who went to the scene and noted that “everything indicates that he acted alone.”

The minister indicated that the man, aged 69 and with a record for racist attacks against foreigners, he was not booked for extreme right radicalization and he did not belong to any small group of that ideology.

(You may be interested in: One of the FBI’s ten most wanted fugitives arrested in Spain: who is he?)

It indicated that the detainee belonged to a shooting sports club and that he had several weapons.. At the same time, he announced a reinforcement of surveillance on the Kurdish centers of the country “while analyzing whether there is any particular threat against that community.”

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin answers questions at a press conference after the shootingO

The The minister indicated that a specific threat against the Kurds had not been detected.although he indicated that surveillance had already been reinforced on the occasion of the year-end festivities in certain places.

(Also: Title 42: Government of Guatemala asks not to migrate illegally to the US.)

Right after the appearance of the minister before the press at the scene of the events, in the central 10th district, near the Plaza de la República, a violent demonstration by Kurds began in the place, with the launching of projectiles against the forces of order.

(You may be interested in: Released Aurelia García, indigenous accused of murder by miscarriage)

Darmanin expressed condolences to the Kurdish community, noting that two of the dead checked in at the Kurdish cultural center on Enghien street and the third at a nearby restaurant, noting that the individual was arrested just 15 minutes after police received the first call, in a nearby hairdresser.

EFE