Paris (AFP)

France welcomed yesterday the formation of the ruling military council in Chad, “a transitional government headed by a civilian prime minister,” and “including a number of opposition members,” two weeks after the death of President Idriss Deby Itno.

Paris reiterated its “commitment to the country’s stability and territorial integrity.”

France reiterated “the importance of the transitional period being limited in time and that it take place in peaceful conditions, in order to allow the rapid return of democratically elected institutions”, expressing its “support for the African Union initiatives aimed at supporting Chad.”

Salih Kabzabo, the most prominent opponent of the late president, announced yesterday his recognition of the authority of the Military Council, which appointed two leaders of his party, the National Union for Democracy and Renewal, as members of the transitional government.