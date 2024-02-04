Parisians at the polls on large cars: parking tripled

New referendum in Paris. After the consultation on scooters, now it's the turn of SUVs, i.e. the vehicles considered more “bulky and polluting”. As Repubblica reports, “Parisians had already expressed their opinion last April on whether to ban rental scooters: a majority of voters had voted yes, even if the low participation had sparked controversy”.

This time voters are not asked to vote for or against SUVs. The question that Parisians will find at the polls is: “Are you for or against the creation of a specific parking fee for heavy, bulky and polluting individual cars?”. The focus is above all on the so-called SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles) and 4x4s, explains Repubblica.

What will happen after the vote? As Repubblica explains, “if the yes vote wins, motorists with vehicles weighing more than 1.6 tonnes – 2 tonnes for electric ones – will have to shell out a whopping 18 euros per hour in the central areas of Paris and 12 euros for the most peripheral areas. Rates almost tripled compared to those of today. A blow that the mayor Anne Hidalgo justifies with a slogan: “The bigger it is, the more it pollutes”.