Looking like a flying saucer, the Stade de France it is a monument to sport and grandeur in St Denis, the multicultural and poor immigrant neighborhood of Paris. In it, the French celebrated their triumph in the 1998 World Cup, shook with the first terrorist attack by the jihadists in November 2015, when two militiamen detonated and killed two people. Today is hope turned into vaccination room against him coronavirus.

The vaccine arrived on a large scale for a department that became a efficiency model, humanity and multiculturalism, when they vaccinated their own and those who arrived, in their hand at the Auberge de St Denis, not too far from the basilica where the kings of France sleep.

In a day ice cream, snowing sporadically in the Parisian spring, on the first day of the strict hybrid confinement appointed by President Emmanuel Macron in the face of an increase in the epidemic, where no one can go more than 10 kilometers from his home with attestation, St Denis threw himself into this new humanitarian adventure. At least 10,000 doses per day, that they are going to ride and with Formula 1 vaccines. The German Pfizer-Biotechn vaccine is applied at the stadium and they have for the two doses.

The state asked the regional health agency, the Seine Sainte Denis Departmental Council, the Stade de France consortium, the socialist city hall of St Denis, the fire brigade and the Red Cross for their help.

A little medical army, with doctors, hematologists, firefighters, vaccinators, secretaries, plus the elected politicians of the Municipal Council, who receive the post-vaccinated people in their 20-minute wait with coffee, tea, orange juice and cookies.

The super sanitary model, which they applied at the Auberge de St Denis, absolutely efficient and humane, displaced on a large scale from a football stadium, without losing warmth and efficiency and leaving with the vaccination certificate and the St Denis vaccination certificate .

How they vaccinate

Everything is organized in that immense and cold stadium. Patients to vaccinate arrive at the gate E of the stadium, as if it were a football match. Indoors, disabled people or people with reduced mobility are vaccinated underground. Fifteen boxes are distributed in a large room, previously used for company seminars.

There are secretaries who register each one, they ask for their Vital Health Card, their email, their cell phone. Then from there the vaccination certificates, essential for the future, for work, to travel one day. Nobody leaves there without the vaccination certificate of the first and then the second dose. At the same time, the date is given for the second injection to be applied.

From there to pre vaccination examThe elderly and high-risk patients come in with their medical exams to show they need the vaccine and why. Doctors analyze them. There are hematologists who look at the level of platelets, glucose for diabetics, in people with stroke.

After this inspection in the medical office, the vaccine is applied in another box. A long needle and a yellowish product, thick with honey, are displayed on the sanitized table. A yellow box receives the used syringes and another the needles.

Then you must wait in a room 15 minutes “in observation”, under the supervision of nurses and councilors, transformed into health employees, to verify if there are reactions.

It doesn’t hurt instantly. But they recommend taking a paracetamol before going to be vaccinated, another at night and one the next day. The effects can be arm pain, headache, shivering from cold, or a sharp backache with Pfizer. The temperature should be taken.

So far, those vaccinated are those who are over 70 years old, health professionals, people over 50 years to 54 years who suffer from comorbidity, people between 18 and 74 years old who are at high risk of developing a disease. serious Covid and for this, a prescription is required.

Digital platform

The reservation is via a digital platform called Doctorlib. 50 percent is for the general public and the other 50 for the population of St Denis. There are 54 student volunteers who answer the phone for those who do not understand the internet.

But since in the first wave the reservation was indiscriminate and many inhabitants of St Denis were not vaccinated, this time 50 percent of vaccinations are reserved for St Denis. An apartment in the Ille de France, five minutes from Paris, vulnerable, with working minorities more sensitive to the virus, such as Africans, Arabs and Asians, hard touched because of the virus and that they do not telecommute.

“If others come from further afield, we will not reject them. But we do not want this possibility to be lost for the inhabitants of Seine-Saint Denis ”, explained Manon Daubas, responsible for vaccination in the Departmental Council.

The mayor of Seine St Denis, the socialist Mathier Hanotin, is proud that St Denis has been chosen again for this giant vaccination course.

The vaccination was organized by the French Red Cross in 15 days. His vaccinators were joined by those from Saint Denis, more nurses and doctors and a dozen firefighters to get what they call “Cruising speed”.

Not all agree

Not everyone agrees in St Denis with this giant vaccine field. Especially those who were defeated in the elections and are from France Insoumise, the party of Jean Luc Mélenchon. They want more places to be added to the already 24 existing centers in St Denis because they believe it will be counter-productive.

“With a goal of 2,000 daily vaccinations, it will have an aspirational effect to the detriment of the most fragile, isolated or elderly populations of the department,” warns Alexis Corbiere, deputy from France Insoumise. They believe that the importance of proximity should not be forgotten.

Other large vaccine fields are waiting in Disney Land Paris, in the convention center of the Disney Newport Bay Club hotel, in Nangterre and La Défense. At least there will be 23 giant or XXL vaccinations in all the big cities to get vaccinated at least 10 million of people for the month of May in France.

