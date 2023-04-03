Nine out of ten Parisians voted this past Sunday in favor of banning shared electric scooters in a local referendum called by the mayor of the French capital, Anne Hidalgo. “On September 1 there will no longer be self-service scooters in Paris,” Hidalgo announced last night.

“For or against self-service scooters in Paris?” Was the question that Parisians had to answer in this popular consultation. 89% of those who participated in the referendum voted in favor of banning this controversial means of transport, while 11% were in favor of continuing this rental service. The result does not affect private electric scooters, which will be able to continue using them.

The vote was consultative. The city council of Paris had the last word. In order to vote, you had to be registered on the municipal electoral rolls. Online voting was not allowed. Hidalgo, in favor of banning him, had pledged to respect the vote, whatever the outcome.

While Hidalgo considers the referendum “a beautiful victory for local democracy”, the Minister of Transport, Clement Beaune, described it as an “immense democratic flop”. Only 8% of the 1.3 million Parisians with the right to vote participated in the referendum.

«Double failure for the mayoress of Paris: the rejection of the scooters that she herself installed and never knew how to regulate, unlike so many other cities in France, a humiliating participation rate, a vote ignored and rejected by the majority of Parisians» added Beaune, who dreams of one day being mayor of Paris

Three private companies (Dott, Lime and Tier), with a fleet of 15,000 electric scooters in total, currently share the market in the French capital. In 2022, Parisians made 18 million journeys with 400,000 unique users per month.

The service is widely used by young people. 71% of users are between 18 and 35 years of age, according to companies operating in Paris. Yet few young people showed up to the polls, despite companies offering all-day free rides to Parisians to entice them to vote.

In the queue in front of the town hall in the XV district of Paris, there were hardly any young people and there were many retirees. The majority of voters in this conservative district were in favor of the ban.

Bernadette, 82, voted to ban them because she has “nearly been hit” by an electric scooter several times. «They are going on the sidewalk, they are going too fast, they are not wearing a helmet. She is a real madness », this Parisian complained.

«From the point of view of driving, they are dangerous and also the scooters are parked anywhere. We can’t go on the sidewalk. They end up in the (river) Seine. It is not at all an ecological mode of transport, contrary to what we may think. There are other means of transport that respect the environment more, such as the metro”, added Martin, motorcycle helmet in hand.

Instead, Adrian, a computer scientist, voted to keep the service. “Banning is not the solution. I think people who don’t behave should be fined. I do not think that by banning this type of transport, we are going to fix things, especially since there will be more people on public transport, which is already full, “complained this Parisian.

“It is practical. It’s playful,” said Noëlle, who, at 83, voted in favor of keeping electric scooters on the street, although she considered that they should be better regulated.

Since they made their appearance on the streets of Paris in 2018, shared electric scooters have become “a matter of tension”, according to the socialist mayor.

Faced with the anarchy that reigned in the streets of Paris after the arrival of these vehicles – with users speeding along the sidewalks and electric scooters thrown anywhere – the Paris city council has tried to regulate the sector, without really succeeding.

In August 2019, its circulation on the sidewalks was prohibited. Since September of that year, parking is mandatory in 2,500 electric scooter parking lots created by the city council. The shared scooter companies ensure that 96% of these vehicles are well parked, but it is very common to find them lying on the sidewalk, preventing pedestrians from passing.

In June 2021, Miriam, a 31-year-old Italian woman, died after being hit by an electric scooter with two people on board. The council then decided to limit the speed of these shared rental vehicles: 20 km/hour and 10 km/hour in pedestrian areas.

According to Lime, Dott and Tier, self-service scooters are “the most regulated vehicles in Paris.” Not only because of its speed limit, but because you need to be at least 18 years old to be able to rent one, the scooters are registered and 100% of the trips are insured, which is not the case with private electric scooters, where there are so many controls.