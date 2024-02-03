Police reported that the attack left one person with a guarded prognosis and two more with minor injuries. The attacker was arrested although his motivations are unknown. This incident occurs less than six months before the Paris Olympic Games, which expect an attendance of 15 million visitors in a tense security context.

At 8 a.m. local time, on Saturday, February 3, at the Gare de Lyon station in Paris, one person was seriously injured and two slightly, apparently because an individual attacked them using a hammer and a knife, weapons that are being analyzed by the Prosecutor's Office.

The man's motivations for carrying out the violent action are unknown, according to the information that the Police Prefecture gave to the AFP news agency.

At the moment it is ruled out that it was a terrorist attack, although the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office declared that it was observing the case, and an investigation for attempted murder was opened in district 2 of the judicial police, an official source told AFP.

The man, of Malian nationality, who has been “regularly in Italy since 2016, with a valid permit issued in 2019”, did not shout any religious slogans, and was subdued by passers-by before the intervention of the SNCF railway police, who handed him over to the police. He was then taken into custody of authorities.

A first medical examination declared that he must undergo a psychiatric examination. According to Police Prefect Laurent Nuñez, the aggressor “spontaneously” declared that he suffered from “psychiatric disorders” and “drug-related illnesses” and mentioned medication “which testifies that he receives treatment.”

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, on X, formerly Twitter, declared: “The injured were treated by the emergency services. “A thank you to those who overpowered the man who carried out this unbearable act.”

— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) February 3, 2024



Gare de Lyon is the first station in France in terms of main line traffic. All TGV trains leave from there to the ski resorts during the winter holidays. More than 100 million passengers pass through this station every year, whose lines serve the southeast of the country, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and Burgundy-Franche-Comté, but also Switzerland and Italy.

With AFP