Paris, demonstrations against inflation. And the yellow vests are back

Thousands of French they took to the streets in Paris to protest against the cost of living, while the strike of the refineries from TotalEnergies has been going on for three weeks, four out of seven still blocked. The march was organized by the left parties and led by the leader of France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Melenchon. Some of the protesters showed up in yellow vests, a reminder of the protests that shook the country in 2018.

