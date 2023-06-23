tourism

Dan Angelescu, CEO of the Fluidon company, has been working on a project to make the Seine swimmable for the city of Paris since 2017. The 2024 Games offer an opportunity to speed up the process in order to host sporting events in the river, as happened at the first Olympic Games in Paris in 1900. The main challenge for Angelescu is to reduce the levels of two bacteria, E.coli and Enterococcus, which indicate the presence of faecal material in the water. To avoid this problem, the city is building a large underground pool in the south of Paris next summer, with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters, equivalent to about 20 Olympic swimming pools. The Austerlitz reservoir will collect rainwater to prevent flooding and ensure water quality. Another part of the plan involves the conversion of some houses upstream, which discharged obsolete sewage into the river, into a new connection to the sewage system. Paris hopes to gain long-term benefits from the Olympics. Colombe Brossel, head of public spaces and waste reduction, said the main goal is to enable people to swim along the Seine by 2025, thus creating a lasting legacy of the Olympic Games. By Ugo Leo



