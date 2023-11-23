“We buried 30 of my cousins, their children and grandchildren. 28 are still under the rubble.” This is the terrible statement by the Palestinian ambassador to France, Hala Abou-Hassira, entrusted to the social network X (the former Twitter).

Representative of a land in tatters, torn apart for years by a conflict that seems to be escalating more and more, the ambassador denounces the State of Israel, and not only that. In his words, an attack, albeit indirect, on Western forces: «Israel continues to murder, with the complicity and green light of those who wrote the so-called “international law”, mainly written to protect man and avoid crimes of war and crimes against humanity.”

To the French newspaper Le Monde the ambassador expresses all her concern: she talks about the hours spent on the phone, the anguished search for news from her mother earth, the places hit by the bombings and the frantic scrolling through the victims’ surnames, with the terrible fear of finding her own: «With every announcement of a bombing, I scrutinize the names of the martyrs. Always with the fear that my surname will appear on the list of victims. I’m trying to figure out where the bombing happened. Near our house? Distant? Which street was hit, which family? And she adds: «I never thought I would experience moments like these. It’s a nightmare”.

In Gaza, meanwhile, the bombings continue to claim new victims, and the negotiations of recently agreed truce between Hamas and the State of Israel appear to be progressing slowly. And while the Israeli and Palestinian authorities continue to discuss administrative issues to be resolved and bureaucratic slowdowns, Hala Abou-Hassira talks about her personal tragedy and the loss of some members of her family under the bombings: «Three generations erased in an instant: one of my cousins, with his children, their wives, grandchildren and neighbors: sixty people were killed when the building was hit. No one survived.”

The Abou-Hassiras, together in a house in the port neighborhood of Gaza City, a few steps fromAl-Shifa hospital surrounded by Israeli forces, they died without any warning: now, as the ambassador states, the State of Israel no longer warns anyone before starting to bomb the population again. The conflict is now too bitter to still worry about the dead in the streets. So much so that they even targeted a hospital, Al-Shifa, now definitively yet another theater of war, and forced the survivors to flee as soon as possible. This is what the Palestinian ambassador’s closest relatives also decided to do: parents, brothers, sisters, in a sort of great exodus towards the Nousseirat refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza strip: thirty-two rooms, without water, food, electricity. But that too was bombed, and so the family headed north, along with the many Gazans who continue to move to escape the bombs.

And so, all that remains is to hope: Hala Abu Hassira, who is fighting for the release of the hostages on both sides, awaits a definitive breaking point, a crucial moment that forces Israel to accept the two-state solution, which she considers the only possible option.