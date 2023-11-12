The streets of Paris, France, on Sunday, November 12, were filled with thousands of people who marched to protest anti-Semitism in the face of the escalation of these acts of hostility towards the Jewish community. References from the French political class decided to participate and, at the same time, showed their marked divisions.

Thousands of people attended the march against the escalation of anti-Semitic acts in the French capital. However, what caught the most attention about that protest was the discussion that arose in the political class when it was evident the lack of agreements on the participation of the leaders as a whole.

“Our order of the day today is the total fight against anti-Semitism, which is the opposite of the values ​​of the republic,” the president of the Senate, Gerard Larcher, who organized the demonstration together with the president of the chamber, told AFP. out, Yael Braun-Pivet.

Before starting the protest, Larcher said that “our motto of the day is the Republic”, while Braun-Pive said that he hoped this march would unite citizens as much as possible.

France, which is home to large Jewish communities (more than 550 thousand people according to the National Monitoring Office against Anti-Semitism as of 2018) and Muslims (which are 10% of the French population, according to the National Institute of Statesmen and Economic Scholars in 2020 ), registered some 1,250 anti-Semitic acts since the escalation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel that began on October 7.

The demonstration began shortly before 3:30 p.m. local time, next to the lower house, on the Esplanade des Invalides, and walked through the streets in the direction of the Luxembourg Garden, where the upper house is located. He arrived there an hour and a half later.

According to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, more than 3,000 police and gendarmes were deployed to maintain security at the “great civic march.”

The demonstration began with a banner that read: “For the Republic, against anti-Semitism.” Joining Braun-Pivet and Larcher were the two living former French presidents, the conservative Nicolas Sarkozy and the socialist François Hollande, as well as the prime minister, Élisabeth Borne.

The President of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, the Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the President of the Senate, Gerard Larcher, and the former Presidents of France, Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, attend the demonstration against anti-Semitism, in Paris , France, November 12, 2023. REUTERS – CLAUDIA GRECO

On the eve of the march, President Emmanuel Macron had condemned the “unbearable resurgence of rampant anti-Semitism” in the country, but Macron did not participate in the demonstration under the excuse of his institutional role.

A France where our Jewish citizens are afraid is not France. A France where the French are afraid because of their religion or their origin is not France, he wrote in a letter published Saturday in the newspaper Le Parisien.

Divisions in French politics

One of the most questioned figures was the leader of the extreme right, Marine Le Pen, who was at the demonstration surrounded by some of the main leaders of her party, the National Rally (RN).

“We are exactly where we need to be,” stressed Le Pen, criticized by political sectors that assure her intention to whiten her image with her participation in this event.

“What is happening in France requires the unity of the French people as a whole” and for politicians to leave “political controversies for a few hours,” he said.

At the beginning of the march, a group of young left-wing Jews rebuked her and booed her with shouts such as: “Le Pen, get out, the Jews don’t love you!”

Prime Minister Borne, of Jewish origin, had expressed her discomfort at the presence of the RN, and the three large formations of the parliamentary left that attended the call also did the same, represented by their top officials: Olivier Faure, of the Socialist Party (); Fabien Roussel, of the French Communist Party (PCF); and Marie Tondelier, from the Ecologists.

For its part, La Francia Insumisa (LFI), Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s radical left party, did not participate in the demonstration considering that it could not share that space with RN, because it does not agree with its hate speeches and his anti-Semitic past. In addition, he described the demonstration as a meeting of “friends of unconditional support for the massacre” of Palestinians in Gaza.

His party organized a separate demonstration in western Paris, but it was interrupted on Sunday morning by counter-protesters, who were backed in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) by the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF).

“Touche pas au Vel d’Hiv.” Honneur à celles et ceux qui se sont opposés ce matin à ce que le mémorial du Vel d’Hiv soit souillé par les récupérations de LFI ! pic.twitter.com/WSqXpjmxUF — CRIF (@Le_CRIF) November 12, 2023



Another position had Elisabeth Borne, from the Renaissance party and whose father survived the Nazi extermination camp of Auschwitz in occupied Poland, who said that “there is no room for positions” in the march, in reference to political intersections.

“This is a vital battle for national cohesion,” he wrote in X before joining the front of the march.

Je marcherai tout à l’heure pour les valeurs de la République et contre l’antisémitisme, car ce combat est vital pour notre cohésion nationale. The postures are not in the place in this serious moment. L’absence de La France Insoumise parle d’elle-même. The presence of… — Élisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) November 12, 2023



With EFE and AFP.