Paris has rediscovered this week what President Emmanuel Macron has called “the French art of living”, with the reopening of the terraces of bars and restaurants, museums, cinemas and theaters, which had been closed to the public since the end of October due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Non-essential businesses have also been reactivated, with a strict health protocol, which had hung the sign of ‘closed by government decree’ at the beginning of April due to the third wave of coronavirus. Long lines have formed in these first days of opening at the entrance of some stores and shopping centers, after a month and a half without being able to go shopping, although with a measured euphoria.

“Life returns little by little,” explains Alexi, who sells caps and hats in a shop in the Les Halles district. “We are happy to open and customers are happy to see the stores open,” says this seller, who was forced, like many merchants, to close for a month and a half. Now he hopes that customers will be encouraged, with the de-escalation and the arrival of good weather, to go shopping and spend.

This “French” life, however, has limited hours. The curfew begins at nine in the evening. As of June 9, the French will be able to enjoy two more hours of the terraces because the curfew will begin at eleven o’clock at night. On that date, restaurants, cafes and bars will be able to serve again in their interior rooms. On June 30, if the health situation allows it, the Gauls will say goodbye to the curfew and the capacity limits in establishments that receive public.

The strategy, in any case, depends on the evolution of the pandemic and the vaccination campaign. Around 21.6 million people (32% of the population) have already received the first dose, 9.26 million have already completed both, and the Government hopes to begin immunizing all those over 18 years of age from next day 31, fifteen ahead of schedule.

More than a hobby



Sitting on a terrace and watching people go by, while having a coffee, a beer or a drink is more than a pastime in Paris. it’s a lifestyle. One can always emulate the writer Georges Perec, who in October 1974 sat for three days at the Café de la Mairie and other places on the Place Saint-Sulpice. Perec carefully wrote down all the insignificant things and events he saw. The result: an experimental book entitled ‘Attempt to exhaust a Parisian place’.

“We are very happy and the waiters are happy to see us,” explains Roselyne, after having lunch with her husband on the terrace of Café Beaubourg, a restaurant-brasserie near the Center Pompidou, the museum of modern and contemporary art in the heart of the city. French capital. “These months we were doing click & collect (ordering ‘online’ and going to pick it up at the physical store) and we ate it at home, but it’s not the same,” he agrees.

The French art of living is not only the art of good food, but also going to see an exhibition, a concert, a play and the cinema. There is an avalanche these days of exhibitions and movie premieres that have accumulated in the distributors during the bolt. In addition, this weekend the Pinault Stock Exchange-Collection, a new contemporary art museum that houses the private collection of French luxury magnate François Pinault, has opened its doors.

Brigitte, a retired Gala, confesses that “the real reason, to be honest,” why she entered the Center Pompidou is “to shelter” from the rain together with her husband. In passing, they are trying to visit an exhibition, but “we have been a bit frustrated by the fact that you have to buy the museum ticket online first in order to guarantee very precise hours. I’ve gone to the box office. If you want to buy it like this, there is a half-hour wait for an exhibition that, a priori, does not interest us much “, explains this retiree.

On the other hand, Valérie, a Parisian who claims that she only “lives for art” has made a “whole program” of exhibitions for the next few days and is ready to binge on culture after seven months without being able to set foot in a museum. “This morning I listened to a lecture on women painters from 1780-1830 at the Luxembourg Museum. Now I come to the Pompidou to see an exhibition. Tomorrow I’m going to the Louvre museum. And then I will go to the Picasso exhibition ”, says this passionate about art, who affirms that she cannot conceive of“ life without museums ”. «If we live in Paris it is for art and culture. Otherwise it is of no interest ”, says Valérie.