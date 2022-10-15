Horror in Paris. The body of a twelve year old named Lola was found in a trunk near the 19th arrondissement building where the girl lived. According to sources from the Paris prosecutor’s office, this morning they were stop four people after the discovery of the body last night, but it has not yet been specified what role they played in the terrible affair.

According to some police information, cited by the site of Le Parisienthe student, who was chained and had writing on her body, was slaughtered. Saturday will be carried out an autopsy on the girl’s body to investigate the causes of death. Her parents had raised the alarm about the disappearance of the girl when they did not see her returning home after school.

The appeal of the parents and the images of the video surveillance

The father of the teenager, the caretaker of the building where the family lives, worried that she had not returned from school at 3 pm on Friday, had warned his wife, who had gone to the police station to report his disappearance.

On its Facebook page, consulted by the Agence France-Presse, the mother of the girl launched an appeal to witnesses on Friday afternoon, describing her daughter and the clothes she wore. Two photos accompany this publication, one of which shows a smiling teenager with long blond hair.

The second, apparently captured by CCTV cameras, shows her as she enters a building. The girl can be seen in the video surveillance footage enter the atrium of his building Friday afternoon, without ever returning to the family apartment. In these pictures it is seen a young woman who approaches her and asks her out. Lola is obviously uncomfortable. And then there is a black hole.

During the first investigations on the spot, and in particular for the discovery of the scotch tape in the basement of the building, the police had immediately favored theidea of ​​a kidnapping. But there is currently no evidence to indicate what happened between that time and 11 pm, when the teenager’s lifeless body was found nearby.

Who are the four people arrested

It was 23 on Friday evening when a homeless reported to police the discovery of an opaque box containing the teenager’s body in the courtyard of a building in this eastern district of Paris. According to sources close to the case, the student’s body was hidden with cloths. Two hand-held suitcases were placed next to the box.

For the moment, amurder investigation of a child under 15 and was handed over to the criminal investigation department. A few hours after the body was found, four people were taken into custody, three of whom were arrested near the scene.

Investigators also arrested a fourth person in Bois-Colombes, in Hauts-de-Seine. It’s about a woman, whose description could correspond to that of Lola’s interlocutor in the video surveillance images. A woman who also allegedly asked a local resident for help on Friday afternoon carry a large trunk on his Dacia.