Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested: France extends detention

Pavel Durovthe founder of Telegramwill have to remain in prison for a while longer. Arrested on Saturday 24 August at Le Bourget airport in Paris, on charges of terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, receiving stolen goods, juvenile criminal content, etc.., the Russian computer genius will not be released, on the contrary. The French judicial authorities have extended his detention for a maximum of 96 hours. The judge will then be able to decide whether to release him or file a complaint and send him back into custody, according to what was reported Handle.

Telegram’s response to Durov’s accusations

The 39-year-old creator of Telegram has been arrested because he has a “search warrant” in several countries, including France. They are given uses of the platform contested created by him, where you can do and share absolutely anything. “Telegram complies with EU lawsincluding the Digital Services Act: its moderation activity is compliant with industry standards and continuously improving.️ Telegram CEO Pavel Durov he has nothing to hide and travels frequently to Europe,” says the Telegram account on X.

And he continues: “It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for the abuse of that platform. Almost a billion users all over the world uses Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information. We are waiting for a quick resolution of this situation“.

All Durov Supporters: From Musk to Snowden

There are many who are calling for Durov’s release, including the founder of X, Elon Musk. On his platform he writes: “Dangerous times“, adds the hashtag #FreePavel and makes fun of the French motto “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité” which becomes “Liberté, Liberté!, Liberté?“.

Second Edward Snowden, the former infiltrator of the American NSA (National Security Agency) and who took refuge in Russia, “Durov’s arrest is a attack on the fundamental rights of freedom of speech and association“, he wrote, according to reports Handle. “I am surprised and deeply saddened that Macron has stooped to the level of hostage-taking as a means of gaining access to private communications. He brings down not only France, but the world.”

Being French-Russian, Pavel Durvo enjoys many supporters in Russia too. In fact, some protesters have launched paper airplanes on the French embassy in Russia with the Telegram logo. While theRussian Embassy in Paris accuses the French of not collaborating. Dmitry Medvedev writes about Durov: “he wanted to be a brilliant ‘man of the world’ who lives very well without a homeland”, but “he miscalculated, the enemies we now have in common see him as a Russian and, therefore, unpredictable and dangerous. The time has come that Durov understands that one cannot choose either the country of origin or the era in which one is born.“.

Kiev’s accusations

Ukraine has added fuel to the fire Comparing Telegram to “Enigma”the machine used by the British to decipher Nazi coded messages during World War II. The head of the Kiev Center for Combating Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenkowrote on Telegram: “It is possible that Pavel Durov asked for a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Baku a few days ago, but he was refused.”

And again: “Durov’s arrest can be compared to theEnigma hacking by the British during the Second World War”. Indeed, according to Kovalenko, “the Durov case could even bring down theentire network of Russian agents in Europe“.