Jan Ricordel, executive vice president of the company, said that a taxi driver of that model was taking his family to a restaurant outside working hours when the accident occurred on Saturday evening.

Two sources said on Tuesday that the accident led to the death of one person, while a person close to the investigation said that 20 others were injured, adding that three of them are in serious condition.

French media reports said the car hit a cyclist and three pedestrians before hitting a pickup truck, seriously injuring seven.

Technical error

In response to the accident, the company’s executive vice president stated that a preliminary investigation ruled out a technical failure in the car, adding: “We will continue to suspend the use of the Tesla Model 3 while the investigation continues, as a measure aimed at the safety of our drivers, customers and other pedestrians.”

The company’s executive indicated that the driver tried to apply the brakes, but the car’s speed increased instead, and it was not clear whether the car was operating in autopilot mode, according to “Reuters”.

For his part, Jerome Comet, mayor of the 13th arrondissement in Paris, said on Twitter: “The first elements of the investigation indicate that the accelerator pedal has failed.”

Tesla collects detailed data from sensors and cameras in its cars, and has used this data in the past to refute claims that accidents were caused by a glitch in the technology.

On the issue of compensating Tesla Model 3 owners, Ricordel said, “Model 3 owners will be compensated for their lost earnings during the suspension period,” noting that the company is looking for alternatives so that Model 3 drivers can resume driving with its team as soon as possible.

He pointed out that “G7” is in contact with the government, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

It is worth noting that “G7” is one of the largest taxi companies in Paris, as it includes nine thousand drivers with their own cars.

The company aims to reach a 100% environmentally friendly fleet by 2027, knowing that half of the company’s fleet is electric or hybrid cars.