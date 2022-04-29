Two city buses spontaneously caught fire in Paris in a short time. Public transport company RATP is now withdrawing 149 electric buses from circulation until more is clear about the cause.

Footage by bystanders shows sparks shooting out of the top of a city bus. Shortly afterwards, meters high flames come out of the vehicle. According to a spokesman for the emergency services, thirty firefighters were needed to put out the fire.

Notre Dame

The latest incident happened just after 8 a.m. on a street in Paris on Friday morning. No one was injured, but the transport company is taking the buses off the road. “It is the second fire in less than a month in a Bolloré-branded Bluebus 5SE bus,” the statement said. ‘As a precautionary measure, the RATP has decided not to run 149 of these buses for the time being.’

The first fire dates from April 4. Then a bus near Notre Dame burned down completely. The plumes of smoke could be seen in the distance. The Ministry of Transport calls the choice of the RATP sensible until it is clear what caused the fire. “We will closely follow the results of the investigation into the buses,” the ministry said. A French travel organization called the fires ‘worrying’ this morning. “We expect a solution from the manufacturer soon.”

Action plan

In a month, two buses caught fire on the street in Paris. © Mao Holiday via REUTERS

The RATP would like to emphasize that electric buses have been in use since 2016 and that there have never been any serious incidents. The company expects manufacturer Bolloré to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fires and an action plan after which the buses can go back on the road.





