Rabat (Union)

France confirmed yesterday its support for the autonomy plan presented by Rabat regarding the Moroccan Sahara, considering it the only basis for reaching a settlement to the conflict that has been ongoing for nearly fifty years.

Morocco had been anticipating this French move, and its ambassador to Paris, Samira Sitail, praised the clear support for Moroccan sovereignty, in a comment on the French move.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a letter to Moroccan King Mohammed VI on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne that the present and future of the Moroccan Sahara fall within the framework of his sovereignty. He stressed that for France, autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the framework within which this issue must be resolved, adding: Our support for the autonomy plan presented by Morocco in 2007 is clear and constant.

Macron wrote in his letter that this plan constitutes, from now on, the only basis for reaching a political solution that is just, sustainable, and negotiated, in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The Moroccan Royal Court commented in a statement, saying that the declaration of the French Republic, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, constitutes an important and highly significant development in support of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara.