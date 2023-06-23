Paris (agencies)

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the climate crisis and poverty to be tackled simultaneously, at the start of a summit for a new global financial pact. “No country should choose between reducing poverty and protecting the planet,” Macron said in his opening speech to the “For a New Global Fiscal Pact” summit in Paris yesterday.

“This summit is your summit, you who stand on the front line” in combating climate change and increasing poverty and inequality, the French president assured the heads of state and government, including a number of Africans.

The talks aim to build momentum to reform the structure of global lending so that multilateral institutions such as the World Bank can do more to help developing countries deal with climate change and increase private investment.

Macron has called for a massive increase in public and private financing to tackle rising inequality, saying that so far not enough has been done in either sector. “Without the private sector, we will not be able to meet most of this challenge,” the French president warned.

At the meeting initiated by Macron, representatives of more than 100 countries, international development banks and aid organizations will meet over two days to discuss ways to make the international financial system fairer.

No binding decisions will be taken at the summit, but it is expected that there will be guidelines to overcome the growing gap between the industrialized countries and the countries of the Global South, which are particularly affected by the consequences of climate change.

Topics to be discussed include debt relief for poor countries and the necessary investments they need to help them deal with global warming.

The list of things that can be done is long, Guterres told the meeting, adding that there is no need to expect massive reforms, and a giant step towards global justice can now be taken.

For her part, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, announced that the goal of allocating $100 billion in Special Drawing Rights for poor countries, which are reserve assets of the International Monetary Fund that can be used for development and climate change, has been achieved.

“The goal has been set at 100 billion,” Georgieva said during the summit, adding, “We have achieved the goal, we have 100 billion.” Macron welcomed the announcement on Twitter, tweeting, “This goal has a good chance of being achieved this year.” The aim of the summit is to renew the international financial architecture stemming from the Bretton Woods agreements of 1944 with the creation of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Developing countries say that obtaining financing from the two institutions is difficult, while their needs are enormous to face heat waves, droughts and floods, and also to get out of poverty while getting rid of fossil fuels and preserving nature.

In order to achieve this, developing countries, excluding China, will have to spend $2,400 billion annually by 2030, according to estimates by a group of experts under the auspices of the United Nations, as well as increase their spending on non-fossil fuels from $260 billion to about $1.9 trillion annually over the decade. According to the International Energy Agency.