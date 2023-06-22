PARIS Rescuers who intervened in rue Saint-Jacques in Paris after the explosion and subsequent collapse – yesterday – of the building that housed the American Paris Academy continue to dig through the rubble in search of two missing persons. The people missing from the appeal could have been involved in the tragedy even if at the moment there are no definitive certainties, as explained by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

Huge fire in Paris, a building collapses in the center. The hypothesis of the gas leak



The explosion caused the wounding of 37 people, 4 of whom are in serious condition. The public prosecutor’s office quickly opened an investigation into “culpable injury” with the aggravating circumstance of “deliberately endangering the lives of others” even though “nothing currently allows us to determine the origin of the disaster”.

The explosion occurred mid-afternoon on Wednesday in Alphonse Laveran square, in the fifth arrondissement. The building that was destroyed used to house an American school of fashion and design. Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrived immediately on site, while 230 firefighters isolated the entire neighborhood for safety reasons, controlled by some army soldiers according to reports from Le Figaro. A dog unit also intervened to identify traces of explosives.

Paris, explosion near the Panthéon: a building collapses in the center, the view from above





The French president, Emmanuel Macron, opening the concert organized at the Elysée for the June 21 Music Festival, yesterday addressed a message of solidarity “for all the victims and their families who live in anguish”, after the explosion . «Tonight – Macron wrote in a tweet – we celebrate music, but the heart does not want to celebrate. Let’s think of all those affected by the explosion in Paris, of the missing, of the rescue workers who are at work”. Gérald Darmanin also arrived at the scene in the evening: the Interior Minister expressed his gratitude to the rescuers, the police and above all the firefighters who are searching the rubble for possible victims or survivors.