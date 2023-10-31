About sixty blue Stars of David were painted on the night between 30 and 31 October in Paris on condominiums and banks in the 14th arrondissement. The Paris prosecutor’s office reported this to Bfmtv. The prosecutor’s office opened an investigation for damage to the property of others aggravated by circumstances of origin, race, ethnicity or religion. The Stars of David were found precisely in rue du Père-Corentin, rue de la Tombe-Issoire and at the intersection with rue Saint-Yves.

“These are ignoble and intolerable acts”, declared the Parisian city council in a note while the mayor of the city, Anne Hidalgo, commented: “In our Republic there is no room for anti-Semitism”, asking the prosecutor of republic to investigate and identify the perpetrators.