He would shout ‘Allah Akbar while killing one person and injuring another. It happened in Paris according to local media reports. The attacker, said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, was arrested. The incident occurred near Quai de Grenelle (XV) this evening.

The victim is a tourist with dual German and Filipino nationality, and was found in cardiorespiratory arrest on the Bir-Hakeim bridge, between the 15th and 16th arrondissements of Paris, just before 10pm, a police source told Le Parisian. He died from a knife wound to the back and shoulder.

A second person, an English tourist, was injured by a hammer on Avenue du Président de l’Avenue Kennedy. She was found with a head wound and had to be rescued. According to a police source, the man was walking with his wife and son when the attacker came up behind him and hit him.

During the arrest, the alleged perpetrator of the attack threatened the police with a hammer and shouted ‘Allah Akbar’. Police then used the Taser twice to immobilize the attacker, who was stopped on Avenue du Parc de Passy. After announcing the attacker’s arrest on social networks, the Interior Minister announced that he would go to the scene immediately.

The man, Armand R., born in 1997, was born in France and is of French nationality but of Iranian origins, reports Le Parisien underlining that he was on the S list of radical Islam and would have told the police that he could not stand that “the Arabs were killed all over the world” and that he wanted to die as a martyr.