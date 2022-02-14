She indicated that the accident occurred at the Gare du Nord, in Paris.

She explained that there is no link between the incident and the terrorist act so far, and that the motives of the attacker are unknown until now.

For its part, Agence France-Presse said that two policemen “shot a man who threatened them with a knife” at a train station in Paris, without giving any details.

It is noteworthy that a policeman was injured in a knife attack in Cannes on the eighth of last November.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that the policeman had been injured and that the attacker had been “neutralised,” Reuters reported.

And BFM TV, quoting a police source, reported that the attacker opened the door of a police car parked in front of a police station, and stabbed a policeman with a knife.

He added that he then tried to attack a second policeman, but a third policeman, who was also in the car, shot him, seriously wounding him.