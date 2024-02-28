No Paris 2024 security plan would have been stolen from one of the employees of the French capital's city hall who in recent hours reported the theft of a computer and USB sticks while he was on board a train.

The municipality of Paris clarifies this in a note, according to which “the initial checks revealed that the worker was not in possession of any information relating to the organization and deployment of the police during the Olympic and Paralympic Games”. Yesterday evening the BFMTV broadcaster announced that a PC and some flash drives containing the Paris 2024 security plans had been stolen on a train at the Gare du Nord station in the French capital. The French Prosecutor's Office also confirmed the theory of the Paris municipality, specifying that “the flash drive only contained notes relating to traffic in Paris during the Olympics and not sensitive data on security plans”.