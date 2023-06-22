In Paris on Wednesday, 29 people were injured, four of them seriously, after a gas explosion and a large fire that affected several buildings. Previously, there was talk of seven seriously injured. Two people were rescued from the rubble. The police announced this in the evening.

The explosion at Place Alphonse Laveran in central Paris set fire to several buildings. A house collapsed in on itself. The fire brigade called on the population to stay away from the scene of the fire near the Jardin du Luxembourg in the fifth arrondissement and to allow the rescue workers to intervene quickly. The fire was now contained, it was said in the evening.

The reason for the explosion was a gas leak, district mayor Florence Berthout told the AFP news agency. The public prosecutor’s office began investigations into negligent bodily harm.

Cloud of smoke over Paris

The broadcaster France Info quoted an eyewitness: “It’s shocking, everything is level with the ground.” A video showed that the fire also caught a building across the street. Pictures show that the affected street is lined with rubble.

The Paris American Academy fashion design school was housed in the damaged building. The fire brigade was at the scene of the accident with hundreds of emergency services, and a crisis team was set up in Paris City Hall. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo got an idea of ​​the situation on site, French media reported.

First, pictures and videos on the Internet showed a large cloud of smoke in the Paris sky. A short time later it became known that it had been an explosion. Downtown Paris was packed on Wednesday night as June 21 is traditionally a city-wide music festival with numerous concerts.