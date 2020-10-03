Parisian places that had been targeted during the 2015 attacks are particularly concerned.

“The security of several institutional and emblematic sites has been reinforced”, Franceinfo learned Friday, October 2 from the Paris police headquarters, confirming information from the Parisian. Parisian places that had been targeted during the 2015 attacks are particularly concerned, adds a close source. “For obvious reasons, the police headquarters does not wish to detail these devices”, adds the prefecture.

>> Attack near the former premises of “Charlie Hebdo”: the main suspect has been indicted for terrorist “assassination attempts”

This decision was taken following the attack on Nicolas Appert Street on Friday, September 25, in front of the former premises of Charlie Hebdo. Two employees of the TV production company First Lines were stabbed while taking a break. Several journalists from the agency then denounced the lack of police surveillance around this place targeted by an attack in January 2015. The Minister of the Interior had declared to have “asked the Paris police chief to strengthen the security of a number of sites, including sites which may be symbolic”, like the old local satirical newspaper.