Macron, investigations into the 2017-2022 electoral campaigns continue. Search the party headquarters and the McKinsey company

The double judicial information on the Election campaign accounts of President Emmanuel Macron. The French press reports of searches carried out by the judges of the preliminary investigation phase in the Paris office of the well-known consultancy firm McKinsey and in that of Renaissance, the presidential partythat of the association that finances it.

The two judicial information had been opened last October and concern i funding for election campaigns of the 2017 And 2022 come on alleged favoritism. Specifically, a piece of judicial information concerns the intervention of consultancy firms in the two presidential campaigns and the other on the more general use of these consultancy firms by the State.

Paris, search the headquarters of Macron’s party and the McKinsey company





La direzione del partito Renaissance ha confermato lo svolgimento di una perquisizione, precisando che è avvenuta “nella parte elettorale” dei locali, e non “nel gabinetto del partito”. Secondo i vertici del partito presidenziale, “è normale che la magistratura indaghi liberamente e in modo indipendente per far luce su questa questione”.

Anche la società McKinsey ha dato conferma dell’avvenuta perquisizione, dicendosi pronta a “collaborare pienamente con le autorità pubbliche, come abbiamo sempre fatto”. Pubblicato lo scorso 16 marzo, il rapporto della commissione d’inchiesta del Senato sulla crescente influenza delle società di consulenza private sulle politiche pubbliche, avviato dal gruppo di maggioranza comunista CRCE, ha riscontrato che i contratti firmati tra lo Stato e i gabinetti erano “più che raddoppiati” tra il 2018 e il 2021, per la cifra record di oltre un miliardo di euro lo scorso anno.





Subscribe to the newsletter

