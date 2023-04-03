Paris against self-service e-scooters for hire. 89% of the citizens who went to the polls answered “against” the question that the Municipality posed in a mini-citizen consultative referendum open to all registered voters of the city (including those from other European Union countries ) to decide on the 15,000 media that divided public opinion. In reality, the turnout for this vote, which has only a consultative value, was very low, less than 8% of those entitled. According to local press reports, there were 1.3 million but just over 103,000 voted. The contracts with the three rental companies – Dott, Lime and TIER – expire at the end of August. Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who campaigned for no, had promised that, despite the fact that it was a consultative referendum, she would respect the result in any case, but hoped for a contrary vote. If she keeps her promise, the free rental of scooters will be banned from September.

Scattered across Paris, easy to locate and rent with a downloadable app, and relatively cheap, scooters are a hit with tourists, who love their speed and appreciate the freedom they offer. But in the five years since their introduction, in the wake of car sharing and bike sharing, rental scooters have gained a following even among Parisians who don’t want or can’t afford their own transport but love the chance to escape the subway and to other means of public transport. However, there are also those who complain considering these vehicles a threat to traffic. The mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and some of her followers have thus begun to evaluate the hypothesis of banning the “free floating” fleet of scooters, so called because the vehicles are taken and left at will by their tenants, for reasons of safety, public nuisance and cost-benefit, before the capital hosts the Olympic Games next year. Paris deputy mayor for transport David Belliard says scooters have been involved in hundreds of accidents. He also says they’re more environmentally damaging than walking or cycling or taking a bus, and that they’re too fast and cramped in a crowded, historic city where space is at a premium. They create “a feeling of general insecurity in the public space, especially for the most vulnerable people, I am thinking of the elderly or people with disabilities,” he said in an interview with Friday Associated Press. “There are some advantages, but what I see today is that the costs are higher,” she said.

Two million people transported

The three Parisian scooter rental operators, Dott, Lime and TIER, say they transported nearly 2 million people in the city last year and 71% of Parisian users are under 35. They used social media influencers, some of whom are paid, and messages on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok in an awareness campaign targeting this age group. They also offered a free return ride on their electric scooters or bicycles to users willing to enter the words ‘Je vote’ (meaning ‘I vote’ in French) into their apps.