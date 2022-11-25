French President Emmanuel Macron does not plan to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin before his trip to Washington. This was announced on Friday, November 25, AFP with reference to the adviser to the French leader.

“The president’s schedule does not include a conversation with President Putin before his visit to the United States,” — leads the agency of his words.

At the same time, it is noted that the French President considers it possible to make a decision on negotiations with Putin in a fairly short time, but there is no exact date at the moment.

It also became known that Macron will visit the United States of America on November 29. As the adviser specified, during the upcoming trip, the French leader intends to discuss the safety of the Zaporozhye NPP (ZNPP).

The Elysee Palace noted the fundamental importance of the consent of the Russian side to the creation of a security zone around the station. At the same time, France believes that “the conditions are quite delicate and there is still some work to be done.”

In addition, it is reported that during the visit, Macron is going to voice the position of France regarding the sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as call for the withdrawal of troops from its territory.

At the same time, on November 23, Macron said that he was counting on direct contacts with Putin in the coming days. He added that he intends to discuss, first of all, issues related to nuclear energy and the Zaporozhye NPP.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no agreed dates for telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron, as well as specific proposals for their organization.

Prior to that, on November 16, President Macron, following the G20 summit in Indonesia, noted that France would continue to move towards a useful dialogue with Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict between the countries through negotiations.

Meanwhile, on November 14, Peskov answered a question from journalists about whether Paris was showing interest in interacting with Moscow, noting that “for some period there were no telephone contacts.”