The criticisms caused in 2021 by the start of work on the construction of the famous «Tour Triangle», the enormous pyramid designed by Herzog & de Meuron at the Versailles gate (which will be ready in 2026) have paid off: Paris has imposed a new height limit for new buildings, which must not exceed 37 meters or 12 floors. An authentic revolution in a world that now associates the progress and wealth of a city with its vertical development.

The decision is part of the Plan Local d’Urbanisme Bioclimatique (Local Bioclimatic Urban Plan) wanted with determination by the mayor Anne Hidalgo to reduce the carbon emissions of the French capital. A law that restores another – the one that remained in force until 2010 – introduced in 1977 following the construction of «Tour Montparnasse» – the 210-metre-high office skyscraper designed by Eugène Beaudouin, Urbain Cassan, and Louis Hoym de Marien.

The battle for the approval of the ban was led in particular by Greens adviser Émile Meunier, who described this move as “historic” on Twitter. “The new Local Urban Plan of Paris marks the end of the towers to return to a reasonable height” ì, he declared.

China has also recently regulated the height of its buildings, but there is talk of very different proportions. The Chinese limit, quite strict, in fact concerns skyscrapers from 250 meters in height upwards. In short, it is therefore a non-limit.

Skyscrapers metaphor of power

Already the first modern starchitect, Frank Lloyd Wright, proposed back in 1957, a skyscraper one mile high, the beauty of 1600 meters. The drawing alone was seven meters long. But it took more than half a century for this idea to become a reality thanks to Saudi lenders, who decided to invest in Jeddah, the landing point for pilgrims from Mecca. However, the engineers reduced that dream by limiting the height of the tower that pierces the sky to just one kilometre. Two hundred floors, fifty already built. But history teaches us that these Promethean ambitions often have short legs. As happened in the case of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which currently leads the hit in habitable height. The works began in an atmosphere of optimism but ended in the midst of the financial crisis. And even before that, the famous case of the Empire State Building and the Chrysler of New York, which ran into the terrible crash of 1929.