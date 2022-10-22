World premiere at the Musée Rodin for Mercedes EQE SUV, the high-wheel variant of the Stella’s electric sedan. As part of the #parismotorshow, the Sport Utility variant was unveiled, completing the electric range of the German brand. The SUV version re-proposes the offer of the sedan with the range that includes three variants: the 350+ with only 292 HP and 565 Nm rear engine which would allow to reach a mileage range between 480 to 590 km thanks to a 90 kWh battery, the 350 4Matic with all-wheel drive from 292 hp and 765 Nm which, on the other hand, has a range of between 459 and 558 km and finally the 500 4Matic four-wheel drive with 408 hp and 858 Nm with the possibility of traveling from 460 to 547 km with a single tank of energy.

With regard to charging times, Mercedes EQE SUV is compatible with fast infrastructures up to 170 kW, thus being able to recover up to 220 km of the mileage range in just 15 minutes. Mercedese EQE SUV is 4.86 meters long (compared to 4.95 for the sedan) and 1.68 meters high, with the wheelbase measuring 3.03 meters (3.12 meters in the standard declination). The configuration is five-seater, thus not providing for the third row of seats as is the case for the EQS SUV. The trunk offers an excellent load capacity that varies from 520 to 1,675 liters if the rear seats are folded down, but by choosing the sofa with adjustable backrest you can reach 580 liters without reclining the seats for the passengers. While not including the 7-seater variant, the Mercedes EQE SUV shares several stylistic and technical elements with its big sister EQS with high wheels, such as the dynamic optical signature: the Digital Lights also allow you to project some images directly onto the asphalt.

Upon entering the passenger compartment, attention is immediately captured by the presence of the ‘MBUX Hyperscreen available as an option: a fully digital dashboard that seamlessly merges three displays and measures 141 centimeters, with 12.3 and 17.7 inch screens. The standard version, on the other hand, is available like the other models in the EQ range with two separate displays for the digital dashboard and infotainment. The ADAS equipment is rich, which basic includes the Attention Assist package which already includes assisted parking with rear view camera and automatic braking lying with Advanced Plus and Premium, the level 2 safety and driving assistance systems are completed.