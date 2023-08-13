With summaryParis Saint-Germain failed to beat FC Lorient in the opening weekend of Ligue 1. It remained at 0-0 in Paris. The reigning national champion entered his own Parc des Princes during the season opening without stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. Marco Verratti was also not there against last season’s number ten.

Earlier this week, French media wrote that record purchase Neymar and midfielder Verratti can look forward to a new club because they are no longer in the plans. The same applies to Mbappé, because he does not want to extend his contract that expires next year. Ethan Mbappé, Kylian’s 16-year-old brother, played regularly at PSG in preparation. Tonight he was also missing in the match selection of the new coach Luis Enrique.

Due to the contract problems, the 24-year-old French attacker, who shone with a hat-trick in the World Cup final at the end of last year, has been missing from the selection of the French champion for some time. Mbappé also missed the practice campaign in Asia. The future of Orange international Georginio Wijnaldum, also absent, is unclear. PSG rented the midfielder to AS Roma last season. The 32-year-old from Rotterdam has another year under contract in Paris, but seems to be leaving the French capital this month. See also Germany toughens its speech on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the heat of tension between Moscow and Kiev

PSG paid no less than 222 million euros six years ago to take over Neymar from FC Barcelona, ​​but the Brazilian also seems to be on his way out.

Ousmane Dembélé was not yet part of PSG. The French international completed his transfer from FC Barcelona on Saturday. PSG’s vanguard was formed by Marco Asensio, Gonçalo Ramos and Lee Kang-in. They came over from Real Madrid, Benfica and Real Madrid this summer. Asensio and Lee were substituted, but their replacements also failed to make the difference.

