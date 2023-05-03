Nuno Mendes will miss the rest of the season at Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese defender suffered a hamstring injury during the league match against Lorient and is no longer available, his club reports.

PSG hired the Portuguese international in the summer of 2021 for a season from Sporting Portugal with an option to buy. Last summer, the Parisian club took over the defender permanently. The transfer was reportedly about 40 million euros.

In addition to Mendes, PSG coach Christophe Galtier can also not rely on star player Lionel Messi for two weeks. According to French media, the 35-year-old Argentinian is not allowed to train and will miss the league games against Troyes and Ajaccio after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

PSG is in the lead with 75 points, 5 more than Olympique Marseille. There are still five rounds in France.