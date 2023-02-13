A new week begins but not just any, this week is special since the highest competition in European football returns. The Champions League returns with the round of 16. Next Tuesday, February 14, Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich will face each other in a great match, the first leg will be in French territory at 9:00 p.m. Spanish.
Here the possible alignments of both teams to face this first leg of the round of 16.
BY- Donnarumma. He is the man of confidence for the Parisian coach. He will be the starting goalkeeper in this match.
LD – Hakimi On the right side we will find Galtier’s trusted player in this position. The Moroccan will start.
DFC-Marquinhos He is the team captain. If the Brazilian is available, he is always from the PSG game. He is a differential player on the field, he always brings something more to the team.
DFC- Sergio Ramos. The Spanish central defender will be one of those in charge of defending the goal of Paris Saint Germain.
LI – Nuno Mendes Closing the defense we find the Portuguese left-back.
MC- Danilo Pereira. PSG has a large number of casualties for this match, so it is possible that we will see Danilo Pereira as a starter
MC – Emery This 16-year-old player already scored in the defeat against Monaco and will surely start again given the team’s casualties.
MC – Vitinha It is being one of the sensations of this team. The Portuguese is standing out among so many stars because he is a player who always brings something different. A player with a long journey.
ED – Messi. He arrives as a doubt for this match but if he is available for sure he will start
DC – Ekitike. With Mbappé’s injury, the person in charge of occupying the center forward position will be Ekitike
EI- Neymar Completing the lineup we find Neymar. The Brazilian this season is at an exquisite level.
This is how the PSG line-up will look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Donnarumma
defenses: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes
Midfielders: Vitinha, Emery, Danilo
strikers: Messi, Ekitika, Neymar
BY-Sommer The Swiss goalkeeper is now the starter for the German team and will be the starter for this match
LD- I cancel He is one of the best players in his position, the new signing from City will be the starter
DFC – Pavard. We are used to seeing him play as a right-back but the Frenchman also occupies the position of central defender. We will see him there against PSG
DFC- De Ligt. Forming a central pair with Pavard we will see the Dutch player De Ligt
LI Davies Closing the defense we find other of the best players that exist in his position. Alphonso Davies will start against the French
MCD-Kimmich. One of the regular players in the Bayern Munich squad. The German will surely be the starter in this tie.
DCM- Goretzka. Together with Kimmich in the double pivot we will meet Leon Goretzka
MD- Sane. On the right to a changed band we will see who was a Manchester City player. The international with Germany will start.
MCO-Musiala. The German international is one of the biggest promises in football. It is common to see him as a starter and practically that he will be again
MI- Eat. On the other side we will see Coman. He was the author of the goal that gave his team the Champions League precisely in a final against PSG
DC Muller. At the point of attack we will meet the veteran Bayern Munich player, Thomas Muller.
This is how the Bayern Munich line-up will look (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Sommer
defenses: Cancelo, Pavard, De Ligt, Davies
Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Sané, Musiala, Coman
Forward: Muller
