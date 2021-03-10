Barcelona, ​​led by Lionel Messi, will visit Paris Saint Germain this afternoon, the team led by Mauricio Pochettino, in search of the feat of reversing the 4-1 defeat they suffered at home in the first leg of the round of 16, to settle among the eight best in the Champions League.

The match will be played at the Parque de los Príncipes stadium, in Paris, starting at 5 pm and with ESPN television.

The Catalan team is obliged to win by four goals difference to qualify for the quarterfinals of the European Champions League.

With 24 goals in 33 games this season, Messi will be Barcelona’s winning card to repeat the historic comeback against PSG as happened in the 2017 edition.

On that occasion, Barcelona lost the first leg 4-0 in Paris and in the rematch at the Camp Nou they won 6-1.

The tie will be a great test for Santa Fe Pochettino, who in early January replaced German Thomas Tuchel.

Since his inauguration, PSG has only lost two games and in none have they received more than three goals against.

Probable formations:

Paris Saint Germain: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Paredes; Di María, Verratti, Mbappé; and Icardi.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Lenglet, Umtiti; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba; Messi and Dembélé.