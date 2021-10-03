Paris Saint-Germain suffered a deserved 0-2 defeat at the hands of Rennes, in the eighth round of the French League.

The new star of the team, Argentine Lionel Messi, failed to score again in the French League, despite being close to scoring, when he hit a wonderful free kick that hit the crossbar.

Although the Parisian club achieved 7 victories in the league, it “suffers” during its matches, even in which it wins, which was evident during the match against Rennes on Sunday.

Doubts increased about the “homogeneity” of the team’s stars, Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe together, and the right of Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino to stay.