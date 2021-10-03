Rennes won thanks to two goals from his players, Gaitan Laborde and Flavian Tait, with a goal in each half, to put an end to Saint-Germain’s victories in the league, which lasted for eight consecutive matches, and inflicted him with his first loss outside his yard in the competition in eight months.

Despite the defeat, Saint-Germain, who lost to Lille in the local Super before the start of the season, maintained the lead with 24 points from nine matches, six points ahead of second-placed Lens, who beat Stade Reims 2-0 last Friday.

“We gave about 25-30 minutes with a very impressive performance. We controlled the game. We conceded the first goal in a good time for the opponent. When we started the second half we were 2-0 down, and the match was different after that,” said Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino.

He added, “I feel a little angry. Without belittling what Rennes did, we feel frustrated and disappointed not to take advantage of the opportunities we had and concede these goals. Situations like this leave us bitter and disappointed.”

Five days after their impressive victory over Manchester City in the Champions League, Saint-Germain started strong, but lacked effectiveness and decisiveness.

Rennes is 11th with 12 points, two points behind defending champion Lille, who beat Olympique Marseille 2-0, in fifth place, thanks to Jonathan David’s double, to join the visiting team for the second consecutive loss in the league.