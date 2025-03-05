8 ‘

Falled auction by Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the area very close to the right post but left slightly deviated. Assistance from Bradley Barcola.

8 ‘

Rejected auction by Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) right auction from outside the box.

7 ‘ The game resumes.

7 ‘ The game is stopped (Liverpool).

6 ‘

Lack of Andy Robertson (Liverpool).

6 ‘

Khvicha Kvarathskhelia (Paris Saint Germain) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

2 ‘

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

2 ‘

Lack of Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain).

Start first part.

Alignments confirmed by both teams, which jump to the field to start the heating exercises