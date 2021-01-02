Paris Saint-Germain succeeds Thomas Tuchel officially presented. As reported by several media, Mauricio Pochettino is taking over in Prinzenpark with immediate effect. For the Argentine, it is the first job as head coach in 14 months. His contract is initially for a year, with the option of an extension.
Pochettino was himself a Parisian player from 2001 to 2003. Most recently, he coached the Tottenham Hotspur team. His greatest success is reaching the Champions League Finals 2019. There he lost to Liverpool FC and Jürgen Klopp. After a poor start to the season, he was dismissed in London in the same year and took a break from being a coach. Now he’s back and will meet superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Paris.
