Mbappé’s letter has not been expected or liked both in Paris and in Qatar. Paris Saint Germain received a notification from its cornerstones yesterday announcing that it has no intention of renewing next season with the Parisian club.
Club sources think that it was not necessary to announce anything since he has until July 31 for the French player to execute the optional year until the 2025 season. If before that date the striker did not notify the intention to renew or if he did not reached an agreement, its opposite automatically expired in June 2024, this makes them not understand the meaning of sending a letter.
There has also been discomfort due to the way in which that letter reached them, PSG was not the first to receive that letter and they had to find out from third parties. Said clause was agreed between the two parties so that it would not happen like last season and give both parties a margin of time
From the Parisian capital they understand this movement as a measure of pressure on the part of Mbappé and admit that the Frenchman may be exhausted after the renewal in the last few with the best contract in history, for which reason the club has decided that Mbappé will not It will leave for free and will leave money in the box, according to L’Equipe and has confirmed MARCA.
This news from Mbappé messes up all the plans that Paris had for the next season. The idea was, and still is, to turn the planning around. The idea was to bet on young talent or more French players, but with Mbappé
But now, knowing that Mbappé will not continue things change, the club seems to maintain the idea of not giving in to the requests of its stars. From the Parisian club they think that the time has come to make a new team without stars, younger and with a coach who is the visible head of the dressing room.
If the club does not finally sell the player, he could freely negotiate with any club in January 2024, so they will seek to sell him to get more money for their new project.
