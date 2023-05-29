Rico’s family said in a statement late Sunday that he had suffered “a serious accident after a horse and his buggy collided with him,” while Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported that Rico was riding a horse himself.

The Spanish goalkeeper, who started his career with Sevilla, had been granted permission by Paris Saint-Germain to take part in the event.

Comments from Rico’s family

• “Sergio is in good hands and is fighting to recover while receiving the best care from the medical team at Vergen del Rossio Hospital.”

• “We must be careful, especially during the next 48 hours.”

• “We are now waiting for the medical results, which we hope will be positive, so that we can inform you of his improvement as soon as possible.”

Every spring, hundreds of thousands gather at a sacred shrine for an event that combines the religious spirituality and festive colors of Andalusia.

The 29-year-old Spanish goalkeeper joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, after playing in its ranks on loan for one season.