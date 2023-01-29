With summaryParis Saint-Germain again failed to win, leaving the lead over number two RC Lens to only three points after 20 rounds. The leader saw Stade de Reims come to the same level in the last seconds of the injury time: 1-1. Christophe Galtier’s team played half an hour with ten men after a red card for Marco Verratti.



Sports editorial



29 Jan. 2023

Paris Saint-Germain had lost two of their last three league matches and also had a hard time against Stade de Reims. The visitors, who played with the Dutchman Azor Matusiwa in the starting line-up, had a number of opportunities to open the score in the first half.

The goal came five minutes after the break on the other side. Neymar got the ball with a bit of luck, after which he tricked the keeper, 1-0. Paris Saint-Germain had to continue with ten men moments later, after Verratti, who had just come in, had seen the red card for a hard tackle.

Former Heerenveen players Mitchell van Bergen and Arber Zeneli came on at Stade de Reims in the closing stages, but it was another substitute who scored. Folarin Balogun ended a rush with an effective shot. The 21-year-old striker who is rented from Arsenal already made his eleventh goal of the season and is therefore the most accurate young player in the European top competitions this season. See also US supplies modern missile systems to Ukraine

Lionel Messi. © REUTERS



30-year-old coach still undefeated

The draw in the Parc des Princes in Paris is also a great achievement for William Still, the 30-year-old trainer of Stade de Reims. The Belgian with British parents played a lot of Football Manager and Championship Manager in his youth. At the age of seventeen he already decided to move to England to study to become a coach. From the age of nineteen he already worked as a youth coach and assistant coach at Preston North End, Lierse SK, Beerschot, Stade de Reims and Standard Liège.

At Beerschot he already got the chance as head coach at the age of 28 in early 2021. He finished ninth with the club in the Jupiler Pro League, but the club from Antwerp opted for an experienced trainer after six months with Peter Maes. At Stade de Reims, where Still started in October, he is still unbeaten after twelve games: six wins and six draws. Stade Reims is now eleventh in Ligue 1, two points below OGC Nice and AS Monaco. See also Quiz solved? Twelve confidants sanctioned - including ex-wife and lover

Paris Saint-Germain will play the away game at Montpellier on Wednesday evening. Number two RC Lens plays in their own stadium against OGC Nice. On April 16, Lens, which won 3-1 against PSG on New Year’s Day, will visit Paris.

Joy among the players of Stade Reims. ©AFP



Ligue 1 figures

View all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program and results Ligue 1





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Pilatus Porter: The last of its kind

League 1 standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Ligue 1





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.