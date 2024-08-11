He Paris Saint-Germain has entered the race to sign Bayern Munich left winger Kingsley Coman.
PSG’s interest in the 28-year-old has not progressed significantly so far, but formal talks have been held with both the Bavarian club and Coman himself. The aim would be to arrange a loan with an option to buy, which could become mandatory.
The interest in Coman follows previous offers from Manchester City and Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, who have also shown interest in the French international. The player has also been offered to FC Barcelona as an alternative should their attempt to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club fail. Although the Catalans’ plan B may seem difficult, they do not consider it impossible, and Coman represents an interesting option if Williams’ transfer does not go through.
At PSG, the situation has been described by Sky Sports as a viable option, although no major breakthrough has yet been made. The Parisian club and Bayern are exploring the details of a potential deal, while Coman, who has been known for his technical quality and crucial role in Bayern’s sextet under Hansi Flick in 2020-21, remains a highly-rated player. However, his injury history and high wage bill present challenges that complicate a deal.
Meanwhile, FC Barcelona continue to evaluate their options and plan alternative strategies to strengthen their squad. Coman’s situation and the possibility of an agreement with PSG continue to be topics of monitoring, with the transfer market in constant motion and the final decision still to be defined.
