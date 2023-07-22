He Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has dealt a resounding blow to rule out Kylian Mbappé for his Asian toura move that could mark a tipping point in the increasingly acrimonious conflict between the Parisian club and its French star.

The team is looking hard for the striker to renew his contract, which expires in one year, or to be able to sell it this summer in Europe.

However, he adamantly refuses to allow Mbappé to go free in a year’s time, which would mean a considerable loss of income for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

According to the AFP agency, this new episode only serves to further fuel speculation about the possible transfer of the 2018 world champion to Real Madrid.

Mbappé seems entitled to the final year of his contract and is not required to accept a transfer, leaving the Parisian club in a difficult situation.

Kylian Mbappé was left out of the Asian tour | AFP

As a method of pressure, PSG has decided to leave him out of the Japan and South Korea tourwhich begins this Saturday and ends on August 3, along with other players like Leandro Paredes and Julian Draxler.

Mbappé’s absence from the tour stands out especially due to his impressive record with the psgbeing the top scorer in the club’s history with 212 goals in 260 games.

However, it seems that PSG are convinced that the player has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign at zero cost in June 2024, which implies a gargantuan premium for arriving free and thus saving transfer costs.

Tensions between PSG and Mbappé have been on the rise in recent months. President Nasser Al-Khelaifi he had urged the player’s environment to clarify their will, but received no response.

PSG feels betrayed, since it has provided support to the player’s family since his adolescence, as he stated in a communication addressed to Mbappé.

PSG President would be saying goodbye to Mbappé | Photo. AFP

The club regrets that the footballer has not opted for the solution of renewing or accepting a transfer that reflects his value in the market.

PSG has changed its attitude towards the stars and now emphasizes that the institution is above any player. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi made it clear in the presentation of the new coach, Luis Enrique.

If Mbappé does not want to sign, “the door is open”he stated, adding that nobody is bigger than the club.

Mbappé, for his part, has expressed his desire to fulfill his last year of contract without renewing. It has even been speculated that he would be willing to spend a season on the bench if necessary.

Despite the tension, the player participated in PSG’s first pre-season friendly, scoring a goal in the win against Le Havre (2-0).