The 120th edition of the Paris-Roubaix is ​​scheduled for Sunday 9 April, 256.6 km from Compiègne to the Roubaix Velodrome and 54.5 km of pavé. But the path has changed compared to the last few years. One of the 29 scheduled sectors – Haspres – returns to the race almost two decades after its last appearance. News also for the women’s test (in 2022 won by Elisa Longo Borghini) which will take place on Saturday 8 April. The route has been lengthened to 145.4 km (compared to 124.7 km in 2022). After the first part, the women will join the men’s course to tackle an identical succession of 17 cobbled sectors (for a total of 29.2km).